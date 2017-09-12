Hunstanton-hosted Presidents Cup attracts best in the croquet world

Hunstanton Croquet Club was honoured this year to be selected as the venue to host the prestigious singles event ‘The Presidents Cup’.

This tournament staged on an annual basis around the country comprised eight of the very best in the croquet world ranging from England, Scotland, Spain and The Channel Islands, produced over the weekend of September 7–10 much to the appreciation of the spectators witnessing some of the best croquet seen at the club.

At the end of a gruelling four days of intense play youth prevailed and the magnificent cup was presented by the President of The Croquet Association Quiller Barrett to the youngest player taking part, Jose Riva of Spain.