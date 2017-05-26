Hunstanton pair a point off golf glory at King’s Lynn open day

The King’s Lynn Golf Club Ladies Section held their annual open day in perfect conditions.

There were 128 ladies in teams of four from 29 clubs in the East Anglian region.

The golf course was in lovely condition for the ladies with refreshments served at the halfway house and a two course meal after play.

The Ladies captain, Sally Bettinson, presented the prizes and thanked the ladies for entering the event.

Results: 1 Gill Bedford, Ann Fenson, Mel Griffiths and Jane Saggers from Burghley Park 90pts; 2 Iris Mustill, Fran Pendal, Gemma Whitehead and Audrey King (Hunstanton) 89pts; 3 Jacquie Short, Joan Young, Maureen Marshall, and Yvonne Schaffaczk (Boston) 88pts; 4 Jane Darling, Jackie Condon, Wendy Wootton and Lynne Fish (Stowmarket, Haverhill and Eaton) 86pts ocb; 5 Sheila Spreadborough, Shelley Pleasance, Jenny Rowe and Jan Bone (Thetford) 86pts. Nearest the pin on the 5th Denise Boswell from Gog Magog and the 16th Rosie Bowyer (Eaton).