Hunstanton plays host to British kitesurfing tour

Some of the best kitesurfers in the country will be on show when Hunstanton plays host to the finals of the 2017 British Freestyle Kitesurfing Tour this weekend.

Supported by Hunstanton Sailing Club, a number of top riders will battle it out on the town’s shores during tomorrow and Sunday.

There have been several successful national events held at the resort and Pro Men 2016 champion George Duffy can’t wait for the event to begin.

Duffy said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Hunstanton for this year’s event.

“I won the championship there last year in some pretty extreme conditions.

“My ranking this year is slightly different, so I’m hoping for some more classic Hunstanton conditions to show what I can do in front of a great crowd.”

Sukie Robertson, current leader of the Womens Pro category, will again be heading back to The Wash, but this year slightly different to all others.

Robertson is the co-founder of North Devon-based kite school 514 Elemental, and will be bringing her crew of kite kids to the final event of the year.

“Our Kite Kids club has been growing year on year, and for this year we are bringing our four competition crews to the event, to showcase that the younger generation of the sport are the future,” said Robertson.

“The four children range from 8 to 13 years-old and the youth is a massive part of the sport.

“For me, it is almost more important to support them than the actual competition for myself, although, of course I want to do my best in that aspect, too.”

The competition, which will be fast, furious and very dramatic, will commence at 9.30am tomorrow.

Any support during the weekend would be greatly appreciated by competitors and organisers alike.