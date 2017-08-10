Hunstanton school Glebe House plans new Sports Academy

Hunstanton’s Glebe House School has unveiled plans to launch a new Sports Academy with the start of the 2017/18 academic year in September.

Working under the motto, ‘Excellence and Enjoyment’, the academy will be led by the school’s head of sport, Jon Turner, and will offer bespoke coaching for children in a wide range of sports.

During a pilot of the academy during the summer term of the 2016/17 academic year, children enjoyed sailing lessons at Snettisham Sailing Club and golf tuition from PGA professional Ray Stocker at Searles Leisure Resort and Heacham Manor Golf Course.

Coaching in rugby, hockey and football will take place during the autumn term, with tuition from Turner and a range of expert trainers.

“Our Sports Development Programme (SDP) aims to offer bespoke training and development for our most talented athletes and focus on the key skills of each sport,” says Turner.

“Dedicated sessions will focus on tactical understanding and decision-making which, combined with fun and personal goal development will help children to achieve new levels of sporting excellence.”

“Glebe House School has a long history of sporting achievement,” says headmaster John Crofts, “and we have always worked hard to ensure that each child is given the opportunity to regularly play as a member of our sports teams.

“The new Sports Academy will support pupils with a keen interest and ability, and provide children with the chance to try new and challenging sports and activities. I am delighted by Jon Turner’s lead in developing the training and range of activities on offer.

“We have already seen pupils take up the challenge of pro golf training and develop their skills on the water, and I am confident many more will participate in the programme as it launches formally in September.

“Glebe House School offers a range of sports scholarships and awards and we would be delighted to hear from parents, guardians and coaches who feel their children have the potential to excel here.”