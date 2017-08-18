Hunstanton tournament commences on Sunday

The Scott Dunn Hunstanton Tennis Tournament, which is regarded as the biggest in the UK, commences on Sunday.

This year’s opening matches on court at the Recreation Ground, in Hunstanton, will take place from 10am.

The popularity of this tournament is again reflected in the size of the entry.

This year, the number of entries exceeds 1120 players, ranging in age from under-12s to the over 65s in the senior veteran events.

Competitors do battle in a choice of 40 events, played on 38 grass courts from 9.30 am until 8pm from Sunday through to the finals day on Saturday.

Players will travel from Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire and all over the UK, and internationally, Switzerland, France, Andorra and Bermuda will all be represented.

Each year the standard of the players seems to get better with nationally ranked players competing with county and club level players.

The top-seeded men in the Open Singles are brothers Henry and Dominic Beesley from Lincolnshire.

Also from Lincolnshire, is the top-seeded Ladies Open Singles champion Emily Hawkesworth, who returns to defend her title she won last year.

Referee’s for the week this year are Ann Rowen (juniors) and Kevin Folger (seniors).

The pair will endeavour to see fair play and keep the matches on schedule.

This will much depend on having a dry week as any rain will play havoc with scheduling and give tournament organiser unwanted problems.

A mini round-robin event for under-12s and under-10s will take place on the Wednesday and Thursday.

This is open to all junior tennis players.

Entries can be made at the tournament, on the Sunday, Monday or Tuesday mornings.

Each year, the event supports a charity and this year money is being raised for the Purfleet Trust.

Visitors and spectators are welcome throughout the week.