Hurrell wins Hunstanton open singles

More than 50 members and friends of Hunstanton Bowls Club, Cromer Road enjoyed the President’s Annual Lunch at Le Strange Hotel, Old Hunstanton on Sunday.

Pauline Hurrell won the club open singles competition, Dave Hutchinson and Mick Halifax won the men’s pairs and Kay and Ian Parke won the mixed pairs.

The club has enjoyed a hectic and successful season with the A team, captained by Colin Bix, winning the West 1 League and the B team, captained by Jack Whitfield, gaining promotion from West 2 to West 1.

The green will be open for next season in mid-April when it will run three men’s teams and a Ladies team in EBA leagues. They will also enter mixed teams in the NWNL and the Downham Triples. There will also be various social events including curry and quiz nights. If you are interested in joining, contact Ian by e-mail at parkeim@hotmail.com or by phone at 01485 532458.