Imperious King’s Lynn Pelicans give leaders Cambridge Uni a lesson

Cambridge University Men’s 3rd XI 0

Pelicans Men’s 1st 3

Pelicans made the early journey to Cambridge looking to build on their fine 4-3 victory against UEA last week.

This week, however, they had to do it without regular goalkeeper Craig Green and defenders Stuart Olley and Iain Page.

Cambridge were the league leaders following their victory over previous leaders Norwich Dragons.

Cambridge settled the quicker and looked to put the Pelicans backline of Sam Major, Olly Batterham, Gav Johnstone and Lee Dowers under early pressure, which they managed to deal with superbly. Matt Bower in goal was forced into two excellent saves, one from point blank range and another from a short corner.

Pelicans began to get into the game more. The pace of forwards Josh Widdowson, Henry Frost and Otto Esse were beginning to find space and becoming a threat to the University defence. With Ian Simons playing just behind the strikers as well Pelicans began to create real chances and took the lead when Frost’s pace and skill were too much for the defence which led to a short corner being awarded which Simons placed beautifully in the corner.

The Pelicans midfield of Will Sheerin, Ed Brown and Emerson Collingwood-Smith began to dominate and that led to a second goal before half time from another short corner.

This time it was won by the Simons after being set up by Brown.

Instead of shooting, Simons rolled the ball back to taker Johnstone who smashed home to make it 2-0 at half time.

The second half probably saw the best defensive performance Pelicans have put in for a good few seasons.

Although Cambridge looked dangerous in midfield they did not get near enough to Bower to force him into a save. This was because of the excellent work Pelicans did when they didn’t have the ball.

The only thing missing from their second half performance was a third goal and that arrived just before full-time from another short corner. The ball fell to Esse on the back post to roll the ball home. Without the Cambridge goalkeeper it could easily have been more goals.

Pelicans will be looking to win their first league game at home tomorrow when they face Cambridge City at Lynnsport.

4Way Refrigeration MoM: Gav Johnstone.