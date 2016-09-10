Ingoldisthorpe beat Docking in Ingelby bowls final

By Elaine Bird

Pouring rain didn’t stop the 12 players from each club battling it out in teams of three playing two-wood triples over 21 ends on Saturday afternoon at Hunstanton’s Cliff Parade Bowls Club in the final of the annual knock-out bowls competition organised and sponsored by Hunstanton Town Council.

First played in 1913 when Docking emerged victorious, the tournament has become a fixture in Hunstanton’s sporting calendar and each of the teams in the final have won the cup several times. This year Ingoldisthorpe took the honours, 91-60.

Captain of the winning team Graham Piggot thanked Docking for a really good game and said: “It’s great for Ingoldisthorpe to win!”

As is the tradition the Mayor of Hunstanton Cllr James Johnson presented the trophies and he thanked Town Clerk Lisa Powell and Deputy Clerk Jan Roomes for organising the tournament, the Salad Bowl for the refreshments and John McDonagh for preparing the greens. Joining the Mayor for the day was his father Basil Johnson, a bowler himself and an Honorary Life Member of the Cliff Parade Bowls Club having held every office in the club over the past few decades.

King’s Lynn Bowls club Jubilee Cup Finalist Betwwen South Lynn V Watlington. Pictured Watlington’s Brian Creasey. mlnf16mf08069

Caption: King’s Lynn Bowls club Jubilee Cup Finalist Betwwen South Lynn V Watlington. Pictured bothe teams in front both Captains Graham Wix ( Watlington ) John Rusted ( South Lynn )

Coronation Cup Final played at Kings Lynn B C South Lynn comfortably beat Watlington 92 shots to 59 to win the Trophy.

in Subsidiary Shield King William beat West Winch 83 shots to 55 to take the honours