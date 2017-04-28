Ingoldisthorpe Springside lake sees tench show around the margins

Springside: A good week has been recorded from King’s Lynn Angling Association anglers on the lake.

Tench to 3lb have started to show around the margin swims on the waggler pole and tip while carp to 17lb have been on the feed.

Carp anglers have been more rewarded during the last seven days. Roach and rudd continue to feed strongly all around the lake on the pole and waggler.

Bear Lake: Multiple catches continue to be reported, carp to 9lb have been showing around the island when offering a method feeder tight to the island.

Pole and pellet waggler also tempt the carp to feed. Pellet and corn have been the more rewarding baits.

Queen’s Lake: Bream to 7lb are being frequently reported in nets to 65lb.

Conventional bream tactics are reaping the rewards when presenting maggot or worm as a hook bait.

Skimmers to 2lb and quality roach and rudd have also shown well on the waggler and short pole when offering maggot and caster.

Shepherd’s Lake: A quieter week than of late, but the occasional carp has shown.

It could have been a bit quieter on the lake due to the ongoing work being carried out on the pegs and removal of fallen trees, nevertheless the fish are still showing. Bream have also been quieter than normal but the roach and rudd have been feeding strongly on the pole, whip and waggler.

Tottenhill: Carp to 15lb and bream to 4lb 8oz have been showing in another good week on the lake.

Multiple catches are frequently recorded, quality perch have also been reported when targeting them with worm.

Roach have also shown when offered smaller bait. Maggot and caster have had encouraging catches.

l KLAA hold their AGM on Wednesday, May 10 at the William Burt, West Winch at 7.30pm, all members old and new welcome to attend.

l Results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 Harry Morgan – peg 34 – 126lb 4oz – short pole pellet; 2 Colin Begbie – peg 4 – 98lb – shallow castor down track and maggot pellet in the margins; 3 Myke Pollard – peg 6 – 94lb 14oz – castor corn and pellet close in.

KL Fenman match anglers. Northview lakes, Gedney Hill, Sunday: 1 Steve Locke pole and tip 61lb 13oz; 2 Paul Robins pole 61lb 2oz; 3 Chud Harris pole and method feeder, 43lb 11oz.