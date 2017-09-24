Ironman challenge for Burnham Market Eventing Centre’s Emily

Emily Lochore, international equestrienne from Burnham Market Eventing Centre, is off to Barcelona to participate in the Barcelona Ironman.

Lochore will be raising money for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust and set herself the challenge to help her stepfather, Dr Pat Preece of Sedgeford.

Previously a GP at Fakenham, Mr Preece has suffered from the debilitating condition for the past ten years.

An Ironman is a long-distance triathlon consisting of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bicycle ride followed by a full marathon of 26.22 miles raced in that order and without a break.

It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

Lochore said: “I can’t quite believe I have taken on this challenge – it is going to be the most difficult thing I have ever done.

“The training has been gruelling but I am absolutely determined to achieve this goal and, hopefully, raise lots of money for a cause which is close to my heart.

“If I can do this for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, a fantastic charity, this immense challenge will be worthwhile. I would be grateful for anyone who felt they could sponsor me.

To sponsor Emily Lochore, please visit: www.virginmoneygiving.com/EmilyLochore_Ironman