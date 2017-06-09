Jack gives bowling lift as North Runcton beat Norfolk Alliance champions Brooke

North Runcton beat Norfolk Cricket Alliance reigning champions Brooke, who won the toss and elected to bat in batsmen friendly conditions.

Ben Coote (3-27) and Ben Skipper (2-53) bowled tidy opening spells to assert North Runcton’s dominance early on in the Premier Division game.

After a slow start, Brooke batsmen D.Vihm (51) and R.Panter (58) built a good partnership that brought them back into the game.

At the 30-over mark, Jack Johnson (4-35) came into the bowling attack on his debut for the first team and broke the partnership with his second ball thanks to a smart catch by Joshy Ring.

Johnson took regular wickets and with some excellent fielding all round, Brooke were restricted to 213-9.

Mark Skipper (35) and Dean Robinson (83) continued their fine form at the top of the order with Robinson already passing 500 runs for the season.

When Skipper was dismissed Nick Freeman (51) came to the crease and batted superbly, punishing the bowlers to all parts of the boundary.

Runcton reached their target comfortably, losing three late wickets and winning by five wickets in the 47th over.

Ring Associates Man of the Match: Jack Johnson.

Ball Sponsor: Brown & Co.

Division One

Stow threw away a strong position to fall just short against Norwich, losing by seven runs at Ingham.

Stow captain Denny won the toss and elected to bowl on a good looking pitch with a short boundary one side. Morgan and Ward (0-36) opened the bowling and Morgan struck early, removing Kemp lbw for 2. A partnership of 84 between Grellier and Tipping gave Norwich a good platform.

With the score on 91 Brassett removed Grellier for 32. This brought Borrett to the crease.

Stow got their next wicket with the score on 114 as a quick single resulted in Tipping being run out by Cook on 49.

Hudson joined Borrett and played some big shots until he hit the ball straight to Denny off Brassett. On 178 Dyer hit Moulton to Denny again.

Stow then took regular wickets with Moulton taking two more to end with 3-56.

Borrett hit some lusty blows towards the end of the innings to take Norwich to 246-9 off 50 overs.

Stow’s reply got off to a bad start as Cook edged G Bowman for 0. Denny joined Thomson who upped the scoring rate in a partnership worth 80. Thomson hit two towering sixes on his way to 45.

With the score on 91 Thomson played one shot too many and was bowled by Wiseman.

Redhead soon followed caught and bowled by Wiseman. Marchant joined Denny and built a partnership.

Denny continued to bat with confidence, timing and power on his way to 50.

W Bowman joined the attack and removed Marchant for 13 and then High for 4 to leave Stow reeling at 131-5.

But Landymore and Denny, who reached a well-deserved century, put Stow into a strong position with a partnership of 88. With the score on 219 Denny was removed lbw for 104.

Stow then collapsed as Ward and Moulton were removed LBW and Brassett was bowled, leaving Stow on 234-9.

Morgan was the last wicket to fall, edging Bowman behind, meaning Landymore was stranded on 46* as Stow were bowled out for 239.

Other scores, Premier Division

Fakenham 186-8 (50 overs; Keegan Monahan-Fairlie 41, Harry Blackiston 35, Lloyd Marshall 10, Tommo Yarham 22, David Coyle no36) 6pts lost to Garboldisham 187-6 (47 ovs; Monahan-Fairlie 3-35, William Buckingham 2-22) 22pts by 4 wickets.

Division One

Norwich 2nds 246-9 (50) 25pts beat Stow 239 all out (43.3) 9pts.

Division Two

Saham Toney 258-5 (45; David Grady 2-45) 25pts beat Downham Town 2nds 230 all out (42.2; Sam Sharp 35, Jason Porter 24, Ian Simmonds 33, Thomas Brand 49, Andrew Arndt 48) 7pts by 28 runs.

Swaffham 127 all out (42; Alex Vincent 32, Alex Reardon 31) 7pts lost to Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers 145 all out (42.5; Jasper Payne 3-17, Tom Puckey 1-42, David Annakin 2-24, Maurice Dye 1-23, Jack Coggles 2-25, Vincent 1-4) 22pts by 18 runs.

Division Three

Sprowston 2nds 250-8 (45; Callum Fisher 2-45, Andrew Barrett 2-52, Timothy Coote 3-28) 25pts beat North Runcton 2nds 188 all out (35.5; Barrett 63, Coote 60) 8pts by 62 runs.

Martham 191-6 (39.5; Peter Matthews 9-1-16-2) 22pts beat Fakenham 2nds 188-7 (45; Harrison Futter 56, Harry Bammant 28, P Matthews not out 51) 7pts by 4 wickets.

Division Four

Hardingham 179-3 (41.2; Liam Crompton 1-26, Paul Lough 1-36, Matthew Rowe 1-34) 22pts beat Bircham 177-7 (45; Will Pillinger 51, Crompton 22, Lough 14, Robert Preston 15, Shane Fisher 18, John King 11, Collin Humphrey no28) 5pts by 7 wickets.

Stow 2nds 191-9 (45; Freddie Fairey 46, Matthew Blowers 16, Thomas Davey 24, Justin Sargeant 35, Simon Cooke 12, Christopher Manning no26) 7pts lost to Sheringham 250-6 (45; Peter Griffin 2-40, Martin Saddleton 2-37) 24pts by 59 runs.

Division Five

Hockwold 372-1 (45; Joel Gilmour 257 no) 25pts beat Great Melton 2nds 151 all out (39.1) 3pts by 221 runs: see Tuesday’s paper for full story.

Lowestoft Town 2nds 126 all out (38.2; Matt Herbert 3-0, Damien Twiddy 3-11) 5pts lost to Snettisham 237-6 (45; Ryan Twiddy 18, Lewis Jeavons 26, Jonathan Forder 68, Matt Herbert 11, Damien Twiddy 52, Mark Utteridge 24) 25pts by 111 runs.

Division Six

Thetford A 176-6 (45; Kevin Cornwell 2-24, Daniel Clifton 2-32) 5pts lost to Denver 177-3 (37.2; Paul Morton no 100, Dan Cornwell 26, Gurpal Singh no22) 22pts by 7 wickets.EL 1 P W L NR Pts

Castle Rising 6 4 1 1 118

Overstrand 6 4 2 0 110

Sandringham 6 4 2 0 110

Kirkley & B’n 6 3 2 1 95

St Andrews 6 3 3 0 94

Great Yarmouth 6 3 3 0 92

Happisburgh 6 3 3 0 89

Saxlingham 6 2 4 0 82

Felthorpe 6 2 4 0 74

Castle Acre 6 1 5 0 51

LEVEL 2 WEST

Narborough 5 5 0 0 125

Garboldisham B 6 4 2 0 111

Reepham & Salle 5 4 1 0 104

East Harling 5 4 1 0 103

Great Ellingham 5 2 3 0 68

Drayton 6 2 4 0 65

Gooderstone 5 2 3 0 65

Beetley 6 1 5 0 50

Holt 5 0 5 0 16

LEVEL 3 WEST

Beeston 6 4 2 0 115

Sandringham A 5 3 1 1 87

Saham Toney A 5 3 1 1 86

Swaffham A 6 3 3 0 86

Snettisham A 5 3 2 0 85

North Elmham 5 3 2 0 84

Thornham 6 1 4 1 54

Heacham 5 1 4 0 47

Bircham A 5 1 3 1 46

LEVEL 4 NORTH & WEST

Castle Rising A 5 3 1 1 92

Hockwold A 4 3 0 1 85

Dersingham A 4 3 0 1 84

Boughton 5 3 2 0 78

Narborough & Swaffham 4 1 2 1 48

Gooderstone A 4 1 3 0 42

Mundford A 4 1 3 0 34

Denver A 4 0 4 0 17