Jack lands first double of fledgling career at Fakenham on New Year’s Day

Youth and experience shared the honours at a rain-sodden Fakenham on its New Year’s Day meeting.

Three-pound claiming jockey Jack Sherwood, riding for Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham, hit the heights by landing the first double of his fledgling career.

Jack Sherwood

And at the other end of the spectrum, hardened campaigner Wayne Hutchinson landed his 51st winner of the current season, and his second win on the day, when he guided Shinooki to his third victory at the track for trainer Alex Hales.

Despite the awful weather a big holiday crowd packed into the course and were treated to a terrific afternoon’s racing.

Jockeys and horses were tested to the limit by the muddy conditions underfoot but there were no fallers in any of the six races.

Sherwood’s first came in the Fakenham Racecourse Annual Members Maiden Hurdle over two miles on the four year-old filly Iconic Sky.

Steering a wide path throughout in search of the best ground, the pairing soon saw off favourite Djarkalin and left top weight Captain Felix floundering up the home straight to win by an impressive 28 lengths.

His second came on Artifice Sivola, a previous winner at the track, to land the feature race of the day, the North Norfolk Hurdle over two miles and four furlongs.

This was a tighter affair with favourite Marquis Of Carabas providing the main opposition but heading the small field from start to finish the seven year-old got home by a comfortable 8 lengths.

Hutchinson’s first was on even-money favourite Amber Gambler, trained by Ian Williams, who had already won at Market Rasen on Boxing Day.

He followed up in some style and despite the attentions of runner-up The Jugopolist was never troubled on the run in to the line by 6 lengths.

The double was much harder work to take the Happy New Year Hurdle over a punishing three miles.

Shinooki ran in snatches but showed plenty of enthusiasm over the final half mile to hold off the persistent Abbey Grey.

The opening Cool Roxy Bar Selling Hurdle over two miles and four furlongs was won by Bowdler’s Magic ridden by Sean Quinlan.

Warm favourite Rathealy towed the field along for two miles but ran out of steam down the back straight as the winner pushed ahead to coast home by 11 lengths.

There was no bid for Bowdler’s Magic after the race but Rathealy was bought by Norfolk trainer Christine Dunnett.

In gathering darkness the afternoon concluded with the Fakenham Amateur Riders Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

Wish In A Well, ridden by Max Kendrick, landed the spoils after a thrilling tussle with Troufion under Gina Andrews.

This was the 8 year-old’s first victory at the 20th attempt to the delight of both his rider and the trainer, Ben Case.

The next meeting at Fakenham is on Sunday, January 15.