Jake’s carp bag shows Nar Valley Fisheries Fenn Lake in fine form

The new season for Nar Valley Fisheries opened on June 1 and from the start the anglers were smiling.

Fenn Lake is on fine form with everyone reporting activity; Jake Barrett had the best bag of carp consisting of fish of 15lb, 17lb, 20lb, 22lb, 26lb, and a lovely 32lb 6oz Common.

John’s Pond produced a mixed bag of fish for Mark Horton. Mark had a busy weekend with a 16lb 8oz Common Carp (pictured), a 12lb bream, and three tench of 7lb, 9lb and 10lb 8oz.

The Lake Geneva carp spawned earlier this year than previous years and were on the feed from the off. Again, everyone on the lake saw action, not just fromcarp, a rudd of 2lb 2oz and a good number of tench between 5lb and 9lb, and a few bream into double figures all picked up the baits intended for carp.

Regular member Steve Wallace found the tench hotspot with six fish between 8lb and 9lb to add to his 28lb Mirror.

Many of the anglers reported multiple catches of carp with bailiff Johnny Owen netting the best carp of the weekend a superb 39lb Mirror to add to the 15lb, 26lb and 29lb Commons he had landed earlier.

A few permits are still available for this season, for more information contact Chris on 01553 636507.