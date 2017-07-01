James delivers golden run in 3,000 metres

Ryston’s James O’Neill took home gold in the senior men’s 3000m, as well as silver in 800m, in the Eastern Counties AA Championships at Cambridge.

Gareth Hunt set a new triple jump personal best of 12.46m for silver before jumping 1.75m for silver in the high jump.

Hannah Brown also struck gold, taking the under-20 women’s 400m crown in under 60 seconds.

Gabby Clare performed well in the under-17 long jump, while Archie Bell claimed bronze in the discus.

Robert MacQueen just missed out on bronze by 300 hundreths of a second in the under-15 boys 100m, dipping under 12 seconds for the first time (11.95 secs).

MacQueen was also fifth in 200m in 25.5.

In the under-13 boys, the long jumpers had to tackle a stacked field as well as difficult wind conditions, but Liam Clare and David MacQueen performed brilliantly to make the podium with Liam taking silver with 4.15m and David bronze with 3.97m.

Ryan Wood was also in the competition and jumped 3.43m, while Liam Clare managed to medal in all of his events, taking bronze in 100m (13.97 PB) and hurdles (14.38).

Wood also took silver in the shot putt, throwing just shy of his PB (5.14m), as well as running 2.54 in the 800m.

David MacQueen was mid-field in both the 100m (14.44) and 200m (30.41)

In the under-13 girls, Bea Honeybone threw a new PB of 6.67m in the shot putt to finish fourth before repeating the result in the long jump, achieving 3.89m in difficult conditions.

On Sunday, Thea Howlett was running for the Norfolk Youth Development League team at Reading.

In her first-ever discus competition she managed to set a new Ryston under-17 girls club record, throwing over 25 metres.

She also competed well in the long jump (just under five metres) and 300m (43 secs).

On the roads, Eamonn McCusker went over to Grantham on Friday for the Solstice 10k.

There were 835 finishers, with 46 in the M60 to 69 category.

Out of those, Eamonn finished 202nd, and sixth M60, in a slightly-disappointing time of 47.23.

Three Ryston members were among just under 400 finishers in the Abbey 10k over a multi-terrain course near Cambridge.

Will Honeybone was placed 29th in 39.41, which made him fourth M45.

Hayley and Jonathan Hawes were both given a time of 47.15 for 97th and 98th places respectively.