Jan’s seniors trophy triumph at Middleton Hall Golf Club

Monday saw the senior golfers at Middleton Hall Golf Club competing in the monthly Stableford competition alongside a simultaneous competition for previous winners of the monthly Stableford over the previous 12 months.

Playing in near perfect conditions, Jan Holmstedt scored 17 points on the front nine holes then stormed the back nine recording 23 points to finish with a winning total of 40 points, takning this year’s Stableford winners trophy by one point from Richard Bromley.

Results on page 106.

Seniors captain Chris Hudson (left) is presenting the trophy to a delighted Jan.