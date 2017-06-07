Jarrold Ladies Day winner is a big Deal at Fakenham Racecourse

The first Jarrold Ladies Day which took place at Fakenham racecourse on Sunday proved popular.

Many were drawn to the event by the sunshine, and there were an even half-dozen races on show.

Former British amateur champion jockey Tom Scudamore featured among the winners, coming home first in a two-horse race, the 15:30 Racing Partnership Novices’ Handicap Chase on Eyes Of A Tiger.

The Jarrold Ladies Day Handicap Chase honours went to Lee Edwards on That’s The Deal, edging out brief leader Shady Glen, while favourite Speed Demon finished third and Amiral Collonges pulled up.

Results, top two finishers in each race: 14:00 Get Active Fakenham 19th - 27th August Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 5): Winner Camillas Wish, 2nd Overtoujay.

14:30 Jarrold Ladies Day Handicap Chase (Class 3): 1 That’s The Deal, 2 Shady Glen.

15:00 King’s Lynn Audi Maiden Hurdle (Class 4): 1 (3) Gannicus, 2 (5) Coroberee (favourite).

15:30 Racing Partnership Novices’ Handicap Chase (Class 3): 1 Eyes Of A Tiger, 2 Stynes.

16:00 Aylsham Show - August Bank Holiday Handicap Hurdle (Lady Amateur Riders) (Class 5): 1 Beaumont’s Party, 2 Prince Khurram (favourite).

16:30 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Handicap Chase (Class 5): 1 Court Dismissed (favourite), 2 Shaiyzar.

There was also the chance to dress up in summer finery and win a prize in the Jarrold’s sponsored contests.

The season has now finished, and racing begins again in October.