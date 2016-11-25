Johnson’s charity golf day at King’s Lynn a driving success

King’s Lynn Golf Club’s Luke Johnson held his second Invitational Golf Day last month at the Castle Rising Road course.

Some 84 golfers from Norfolk and beyond enjoyed fantastic playing conditions and an enjoyable competition.

The format was Texas Scramble and this was chosen for its fun nature, with a very good selection of prizes and donations to Luke’s chosen charities.

These were the British Heart Foundation and Norwich based charity It’s On The Ball which he has represented throughout 2016.

The day was kindly supported by 22 local companies both helping Johnson and his charities gain as much from the day as possible.

Included sponsors were: Adrian Flux, Russen and Turner, Listers BMW, KLFM, King’s Lynn Website Design, Grovemere Property, The Norfolk Building Company, Norfolk Lettings, Bookers Cash and Carry, Citroen Duff Morgan, Timber Services, Dodfrey Engineering, Sharp Lasers, Ward Gethin Archers, Rudd Marquees, K.Rawlings Electricals, Belton Duffey and Audi King’s Lynn.

Johnson elaborated on the support he received this year with: “The support this year has been incredible. It’s great to have such amazing companies on board to help forward my career and help the charities we’re supporting.

“I would like to thank King’s Lynn Golf Club for hosting the event and setting the course up so well and for being so welcoming; also the players, supporters, my family and the sponsors — in particular, Priors Butchers for a magnificent hog roast, Brian Underwood, Neil Williamson and Jeremy Allen.

“Also a special thank you to Paul Moore (Audi King’s Lynn business manager) for supporting the event.”

Moore added: “We at King’s Lynn Audi were very happy to be a part of Luke’s day.

“It was a great opportunity for us to be able to display a few of our very latest models, including the pictured new Q2.”

l You can keep up to date with Johnson’s professional golfing career via his website :

www.Johnsonjohnsongolf.com