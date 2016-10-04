Johnston’s Swaffham win and nearest pin golf feat

On Wednesday the ladies of Swaffham Golf Club held their annual Closed Meeting.
The competition was an AM-AM with two scores to count and three scores to count on the par threes. After a very pleasant morning and delicious buffet, the Ladies President, Diny Hardy, presented the prizes.
Winner: Meg Blake, Sheila Hardingham, Elizabeth Johnston 79pts. Jan Trollope, Linda Chestney, Clare Sutton 76pts, Liz Adams, Susan Snow, Diny Hardy. 72pts. Mary Haskins, Margaret Watson, Ann Howarth 72pts.
Nearest the pin 16th Hole Elizabeth Johnston.
Nearest the Line 9 Hole Elma Shedden.
Longest Drive 18th Hole Ann Ewer.
Back, from left: Elma, Linda, Jan, Liz, Diny, Sheila, Meg, Elizabeth, Ann Ewer, Mary,
Front: Clare, Ann Howarth, Heather Durrance.