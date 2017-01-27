Johnstone seals King’s Lynn Pelicans comeback to draw thriller against Cambridge Nomads

Pelicans men’s 1st XI 5

Cambridge Nomads 1st 5

Following last week’s disappointing defeat away at Cambridge South, Pelicans knew they had to bounce back in their first home game of 2017.

Although they didn’t get the three points they wanted and probably deserved, they did enjoy a superb ten goal thriller.

Starting the better side, Pelicans found themselves in front early on with a fine goal.

Iain Page picked up the ball in midfield and threaded a superb ball through for captain Gav Johnstone who rounded the keeper before finishing expertly.

The visitors bounced back and led 2-1 thanks to a penalty corner strike and a well struck shot into the top corner. Pelicans did have further chances in the first half with Henry Frost and Josh Widdowson causing problem for the defence and these two played a part in the home side’s equaliser.

Firstly Frost was wiped out from behind by the away goalkeeper. A penalty stroke could easily have been awarded but instead from the resulting short corner Chris Page had his shot blocked but the rebound fell to Widdowson who thrashed his shot into the net.

The second half continued to be an end-to-end thriller and swung both ways throughout. Firstly Pelicans re-took the lead. Sam Major won a free hit on the halfway line, took it quickly, drove forward before finding Johnstone who slipped a pass into Frost who was denied with his first shot but managed to tuck away the rebound.

Following this Nomads had a good period of pressure and not only equalised but took the lead to make the score 4-3. Craig Green in goal, C. Page, Major, Dowers and Will Sheerin had to pull out all the stops to prevent their team from falling further behind. The midfield of I. Page, Johnstone, Walpole and Brown worked tirelessly all across the pitch to prevent counter attacks as well as starting them up themselves.

Frost won another penalty corner and this time C. Page wasn’t to be denied as his drag flick made its way into the net for 4-4.

The visitors weren’t done and once again re-took the lead from close range despite the best efforts of Green. A superb goal saving tackle from C. Page denied a sixth goal and that proved crucial because straight up the other end went Pelicans.

Walpole found his captain Johnstone who beat two defenders before slotting in the tenth and final goal of the game. There was still time for Frost to have a chance cleared off the line and Widdowson to have another shot well saved as Pelicans pushed for three points.

Next weekend Pelicans travel to Norwich Dragons looking to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered at home earlier on in the season.

4Way Refrigeration MoM: Sam Major.

