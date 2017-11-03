Junior golfer Warren honoured with trophy

Warren Bates, in his final year as a junior golfer, has been awarded the Picken Trophy.

This trophy is awarded to the most outstanding junior who has represented the Norfolk County Golf Union and includes all aspects of the sport.

Bates is the Order of Merit Handicap Matchplay Champion and he won this year’s Heacham Manor Club Championship, where he broke the course record on the first day by shooting four under.

He followed this up with a second course record (five under) 24-hours later.

Bates was also part of the team who won the Norfolk Junior Am Am (Roger Trower Trophy) plus many more achievements this year.

The youngster has been a great ambassador for his clubs, Heacham Manor Golf Club and Searles Golf Club, representing them in competitions.

Totally dedicated to the cause, Bates has also helped juniors improve their golf and he is always happy to assist at the club where he has been working in the Pro shop.

PGA professional Ray Stocker said: “We feel he has had a fantastic year of achievements.

“Warren has a great positive attitude to all aspects of golf and to the county.

“He has matured into a fine young gentleman showing respect to his elders and the traditions of golf. He has also become a valued member of staff.”