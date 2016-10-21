Kale and Tom battle for King’s Lynn junior golf title

King’s Lynn Golf Club held its annual Junior Golf Championships, offering competition to all.

There was an 18 hole stroke play event for those with full handicaps, 9 hole Stableford for those with a club handicap and a 4 hole Stableford for those without handicaps.

The day was supported by a good number of juniors in each category and the golf was enjoyed not only by the competitors but also those who came to spectate.

Each group was started off by Ladies president, Pat Simpson, who is a vital cog in the junior section.

The golf played was of a high standard and the results for each category were as follows – Gross: 1st Kale Heath 74, 2nd Tom Davis 81ocb, 3 Matt Chapman 81. Nett: 1 Tom Davis 69, 2 Kale Heath 71, 3 Oliver Perry 72.

Girls: 1 Polly Norman 75.

9 Hole Stableford: 1 Jack Madge-Smith 19pts, 2 Calin Roser 14pts, 3 Zara Bek 13pts. 4 Hole Stableford: 1 Marley Workman 13pts, Edward Luther 13pts.