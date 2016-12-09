Kallum, 10 from King’s Lynn, scoops national tenpin title

Kallum Peach, 10 from Lynn, qualified over the years 2015/2016 in the British Tenpin Bowling Association (BTBA) Under 11 category.

He competed all over the country and sat in joint first place for the season.

The top six leaders competed against each other in Nottingham on Sunday and throughout the competition Kallum led the way with a 168 average.

He qualified first then went through to the finals and won 211 against 182.

Kallum would like to thank his sponsors during 2016: Play 2 Day, Rise Scaffold Services Ltd, Completed Electrical Solutions Ltd, Featherby Flooring, Stu Copson, Summers Childcare, A & P Plastering, The Tanning Studio and K Peach Wall and Floor Tiling.