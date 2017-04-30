Kathleen sinks hole-in-one at Middleton Hall Golf Club

Eleanor Kelly, the Ladies captain at Middleton Hall Golf Club, presented Kathleen Chan Seem with a pin to commemorate her hole-in-one (pictured left).

Kathleen achieved this on the second hole in the Monthly Medal competition; she also won the second division with a net score of 73 in a fantastic feat.

The MHGC Ladies captain also presented the Winter Eclectic Cup to Elaine Calvert (pictured below), who won with 67.4.

Pat Hoban and Brenda Boldero won the Millennium Plate competition at MHGC.

Seniors Stableford (24/04/2017)

Division 1: 1 John O’Neil 42, 2 Dave Thompson 37, 3 Iain MacDuff 34. Division 2: 1 David Wyborn 41, 2 Peter Godfrey 39, 3 Bill Small 37.