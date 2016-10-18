Kerkham hits King’s Lynn hole-in-one

Richard Kerkham achieved a Hole-In-One

King’s Lynn Golf Club member Mr Richard Kerkham achieved a hole-in-one on the picturesque 16th hole.

This was achieved during a Ladies versus Seniors game on Thursday.

The prize is sponsored by local businessman Jeremy Allen.