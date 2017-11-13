KES Academy do themselves proud at county hockey finals

KES Academy travelled to Gresham’s School Holt to represent West Norfolk at the county hockey finals last week.

Within their pool matches, KES beat Wymondham College 2-0 then faced two of the strongest schools at the tournament in Gresham’s and Langley.

In both matches, KES held their opposition at bay and it was not until the final two minutes of both matches that the opposition managed to score. This was an outstanding display of teamwork from every member of the squad who all battled for every ball across all three matches.