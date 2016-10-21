King’s Lynn ace Fred, 75, gains 1st Dan Black Belt with Springwood Karate Club

Fred Smith, 75 years old, has recently been awarded his 1st Dan Black Belt with Springwood Karate Club.

Fred has been training with the club for eight years after previously training in Kumi-Uchi Goshin Jujitsu from the age of 65 with Sensei John Murdoch.

The grading took one and a half hours, consisting of basic techniques, katas (forms) and applications plus extensive partner drills and self defence techniques against multiple attackers. Grading examiners were Tony Bareford 5th Dan and Alex Parker 4th Dan.

Fred has rarely missed a training session and is an inspiration to other club members.

Springwood Karate is a small friendly club that trains at North Wootton Community Primary School; website: www.springwood-karate.co.uk