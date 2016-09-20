King’s Lynn ace Geraldine is fourth for Team GB

Lynn Triathlon Club’s Geraldine Jordan made her debut for Team GB last week at the ITU World Championships in Mexico, having qualified earlier in the season along with her friend and fellow Ironman Jane Holmes.

Set near Cozumel marina, athletes swam through crystal clear waters and raced with views of the ocean and large cruise ships lining the streets.

Jordan finished 24th in the world and fourth team GB for the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run in a time of 01.23.12.

Despite being her first ever draft-legal triathlon, she worked with a Canadian and fellow GB triathlete to record a bike split that was only seconds slower than the overall winners in her 50-54F age category.

She later described the run as brutal because of the heat and humidity and was a little disappointed by her swim time.

Jordan also qualified to ride for Team GB at the UCI Gran Fondo World Chamoionships in Australia this year.