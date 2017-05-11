King’s Lynn ace Sophie, 11, aids Norfolk basketball milestone

Promising basketball player Sophie Kwa, aged 11 from Lynn, travelled to St. Albans on Saturday to take part in the East Region Under-13 Girls Tournament representing Norfolk.

After four very exciting matches, Norfolk became the winners of the tournament for the very first time.

Sophie has been a member of Lynn Nets Basketball Club for over two years and part of the Norfolk County Development Squad for two years. She goes to Springwood High School.

A thrilling event, held at Oaklands College, saw Norfolk score the last two points of the final, against Suffolk, to edge a 20-19 victory making history by becoming the first Norfolk side to win an East Region Tournament at any age-group; boys or girls.

The character of Norfolk shone through as they came back from a half-time deficit in each of their four games to take the crown.

Norfolk previously had never finished higher than fourth.

There are currently only two girls Sophie’s age who play for Lynn Nets, and a few more older ones. The club would like more girls playing basketball in Lynn.

Their website for those who wish to contact them is: http://lynnnets.wixsite.com/lnbc