King’s Lynn aces star in stock car triple bill

Stock car racing returns to Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow night (September 24, 5.30pm) with a triple bill of hard-hitting formulas, headlined by the third round of the Shootout Series for BriSCA Formula One stock cars.

They will be ably supported by Two-Litre and 1300cc stock cars.

All three formulas’ newly crowned World Champions will be in action, with Yorkshire superstar Frankie Wainman Jr topping the F1 entry. Having already claimed the World and British titles this year, Wainman is looking to crown his season with the silver roof awarded to the Shootout winner. He is currently second in the standings behind Leicester’s Nigel Green, with Norfolk’s Mat Newson also well-placed in fourth.

Rob Speak (Manchester) was the man in form at last week’s round at Skegness, qualifying for the final by winning the consolation race, then going on to win the main event too.

The winner of the Lynn-staged world championship last year, and nine other world titles in Formula One and Formula Two stock cars, recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

This weekend should be his penultimate outing at the Saddlebow Road venue.

“I just feel like it’s time,” he said. “I’ve loved every minutebut I’ve done my bit now.

“I love King’s Lynn,” he added. “It’s a brilliant facility. It’s one of the premier venues.”

Two-Litre Saloon stock cars contest the annual Bumper Trophy. Norwich-based Simon Welton successfully retained his world title in the formula last weekend in a spectacular race at Skegness.

“It was really hard,” he said having led most of a race which was brought under caution three times. “Every time the yellows came out I thought: ‘No, not again!’”

Leading Lynn duo Lee Sampson and Willie Skoyles Jr will also be in action in the big two-litre cars. Meanwhile, hometown brothers Wes and Austen Freestone racing in the smaller 1300cc category where Norwich driver Dan Weavers will be competing under the gold roof denoting his world champion status.