King’s Lynn and Hunstanton aces in Norfolk snooker team

Norfolk’s county snooker team travelled to Sheffield to play their second fixture of this year’s English County Team Championship at the weekend.

The team, heavily featuring West Norfolk cue aces, lost to a very strong South Yorkshire team 54-10. The team included Nathan Boughen (West Lynn), John Pesci (Hunstanton), John Pesci junior (Hunstanton), Chris Schwarz (Hunstanton), Paul Schwarz (Hunstanton), Mat Malle (Lynn) and Richard Thorpe (Heacham).

Norfolk’s next game is against Leicestershire at home in the new year.