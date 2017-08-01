King’s Lynn athlete Malcolm wins four British Transplant Games golds

Veteran Lynn athlete Malcolm Souza-Lewis won four gold medals at the British Transplant Games 2017.

The Games took place in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, last week.

The events were spread out over a large area, including Coatbridge, Ravenscraig and Wishaw. Athletics events were held at Wishaw Sports Centre on Sunday.

Even though it was overcast and had poured heavily on Saturday evening during the ‘Fun Run’ and the Minimarathon (5k), Sunday was mainly dry. This was convenient for the throwing events as the discus and the shot can become quite slippery.

Souza-Lewis had been unable to take part in the World Transplant Games in Malaga in June because of medical problems, so was determined to win some medals at the Brits.

Although not fully fit his gold medals were for Javelin, Discus, Ball Throw and High Jump and he added a silver for Shot Putt. In the Ball throw he only won by 20 cm and the Discus by about a metre.

Malcolm said: “My thanks to the coaches of the West Norfolk Athletic Club and the Alive Bodyworks trainers, both at Lynnsport, for all their help and training.

“Please bear in mind that the hundreds of athletes that took part in the Games are the lucky ones who have had transplants. Thousands more are on the Organ Donor waiting list and many will die before they get a transplant.

“Please join the NHS Organ Donor Register carry the Donor Card and tell your loved ones of your intention to donate.”