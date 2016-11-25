King’s Lynn athletes Hannah and Adam take home West Norfolk club awards

More than 90 athletes and guests attended West Norfolk Athletic Club’s AGM and presentation evening at Lynnsport.

Club chairman, Chris Ely, thanked the coaches, officials, and committee members for their help during the year.

He congratulated the athletes on a very successful year for the club with a number of them competing at an elite standard at high level competitions.

The annual trophy winners were as follows:

Most Improved Athlete: Alfie Williams, Best First Year: Joe Williams, The Murray Cup (for best track performance): Luke Batterham, Best Field Performance: Lucy Koenigsberger, Cross Country: Ben Collison, Road Running: Martin Koenigsberger, The Ian Dye Memorial Trophy (for dedication to athletics): Matthew Bailey, The Richard Redhead Memorial Trophy (for effort and determination): Nasteho Ali, Club Woman of the Year: Hannah Marsters, Club Man of the Year: Adam Dewdney, Best Veteran Athlete: Katrina Wasteney, Best Overall Performance: Lucy Koenigsberger, The Christine Moss Memorial Trophy (for best Under 9 Girls cross country performance): Ella Goldring, Coach of the Year: Paul Edwards, Chariman’s Award: Emma Dewdney, Sportshall Athletics: Joe Williams and Amber Scott, East Anglian League: Al, Alfie, and Charlie Williams, and Nasteho Ali, Eastern Young Athletes League: Nathan Smalls and Jude Falkner, Southern Athletics League: Ben Collison and Rebecca Cousins, Youth Development League: James Greenhalgh and Hannah Greenhalgh, Eastern Veteran’s League: Neil Watson and Katrina Wasteney, Round Norfolk Relay: Richie Walker and Martin Koenigsberger.

The following young athletes achieved Junior English Schools Athletic Association Awards: Henry Bates, Arturo Gull, Jensen Gull, Thomas O’Neill, Alfie Stott, Charlie Stott, Charlie Tunmore, Ryan Wood, Oakley Took, Connor Austin, Annie Bastian, Holly Lawrence, Teddi Brindley, Tegan Collison, Keira Leadbitter, Jessica Milnes, Ellie-Mae Russell, Betty Schwarz, Amelia Shipp, Jennifer Wood, Elizabeth Wood, Lucy Prior, Millie Bastian, Hannah Stoutt, Ruby Schwarz, Harry Weeks, Callum Mauremootoo, Ben Richards, Ella Scott, and Abigail Bates.

Lily Edwards was awarded a Certificate of Achievement.

The following athletes achieved Amateur Athletic Association Standards: Luke Batterham, Arthur Knight, Haydn Buffham, Mason Higby, Alfie Williams, Charlie Williams, Nathan Smalls, Rudi Stevens, Lucy Koenigsberger, Abigail Rice, Rachel Chapman, Lucy Lim, Amber Scott, Abby Watson, Poppy Tunmore, Joe Williams, Rahim Benson, Harry Knight, Jude Falkner, and Michaela Raine.

The 2016 Club Championship results were as follows: Under 11 Boys: 1st Ryan Wood, 2nd Charlie Tunmore, 3rd Thomas O’Neill. U11 Girls: 1 Tegan Collison, 2 Annie Bastian, 3 Jessica Milnes. U13 Boys: 1 Joe Williams, 2 Harry Weeks. U13 Girls: 1 Amber Scott, 2 Elizabeth Wood, 3 Millie Bastian.

U15 Boys: 1 Charlie Williams, 2 Luke Batterham, 3 Nathan Smalls. U15 Girls: 1 Ella Scott, 2 Lucy Lim.

U17 Ladies: 1 Emma Dewdney, 2 Michaela Raine, 3 Zara Koenigsberger. Senior Men: 1 Matthew Bailey, 2 Wesley Houghton, 3 Cameron Ross. Veteran Men: 1 Lee Tunmore, 2 Neil Watson, 3 Adam Dewdney.