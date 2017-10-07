King’s Lynn-based Pelicans bounce back to kick-start season

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Pelicans 5

City of Peterborough III 3

Pelicans bounced back from last week’s heavy reverse against Norwich to get their East Men’s League Division Two North campaign up and running on Saturday.

But they made hard work of it against Peterborough as they came from behind to record their first win, despite dominating the game for the majority of the 70 minutes.

Pelicans took the lead when Sam Kent found space at the back post following a fine team move which involved Jack Major, Henry Blunt and Ian Simons.

However, Peterborough equalised on the counter-attack with their first attempt on goal.

There was a huge element of luck about their leveller, the final shot at goal taking a huge deflection off defender Ben Knight to leave goalkeeper Craig Green with no chance.

More chances fell the way of the home side but it was a piece of individual brilliance from Josh Widdowson that gave Pelicans the lead again.

After picking up the ball just inside the Peterborough half, Widdowson used his pace and skill to power through the defenders before placing his finish past the shotstopper.

Moving into the second half, Pelicans lost their way completely during the opening ten minutes of the second half and soon found themselves 3-2 down.

Instead of crumbling under the pressure, they rallied and it soon became the Simons show after he scored his first and the equaliser from a short corner which was won by Sam Major following a good run forward from the back.

Simons’ strike beat the keeper for pace and Pelicans were level.

They got their noses back in front on the counter-attack and again Major was involved as his perfectly-timed tackle deep in his own half set captain Will Sheerin away.

Sheerin found Will Lankfer in space and his pass picked out Simons, who buried his chance.

The scoring was completed by Simons, who in turn completed his hat-trick with another short corner, which was well won by Lankfer.

Although Pelicans could have won by a far bigger margin, their defence of Iain Page, Knight, Lee Dowers, Luke Mitchell and S. Major were solid following the lapse of concentration early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Green remained pretty much untroubled.

Tomorrow, the team travel to Cambridge to take on Cambridge University III where they will be hoping to secure another three points.

4way refrigeration MoM: Sam Major/Ian Simons.