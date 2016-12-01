King’s Lynn-based Pelicans come from behind to revive promotion hopes

Pelicans bounced back from last week’s collapse at Sudbury to get their promotion quest back on track at home against Norwich City.

This certainly wasn’t a spectacle and it became quite clear from early on that there would be the odd goal between the two teams come the final whistle.

HOCKEY - Bury Men's II v Pelicans ANL-161120-201046009

This was indeed the case and Pelicans had to do it the hard way by coming from behind.

Norwich settled the quicker and opened the scoring on the counter-attack, despite goalkeeper Craig Green rushing out the ball was lifted expertly over him.

Things could have beenworse for the home side had it not been for a superb goal-line save from Iain Page.

The quartet of Lee Dowers, Olly Batterham, Will Sheerin and Page were all kept busy early on and just about managed to whether the Norwich storm.

HOCKEY - Bury Men's II v Pelicans ANL-161120-200211009

Sam Major and Luke Mitchell were also called upon during the game to prevent the visitors from leading by a more comfortable margin.

Finally, Pelicans got a foothold in the game and an equaliser arrived after a penalty corner from Ian Simons was broken down.

Josh Widdowson managed to tee up Seth Walpole who struck a powerful shot past the City goalkeeper to level the scores going into the interval.

The second half was a scrappy affair and became a real end-to-end battle.

Norwich had chances, which Green did well to save as well, while Page produced another crucial goal-line clearance to keep the score level.

The Pelicans midfield of Gav Johnstone, Ed Brown, Simons and Walpole had to really battle to keep the ball but also to break down a stubborn Norwich defence.

The pace of Josh Widdowson and Henry Frost however was a constant threat all day and both had chances to give their side the lead.

However Pelicans did grab themselves the winner from another short corner which was scored by Simons with a well-struck shot which left the Norwich goalkeeper with no chance.

This proved to be an extremely tough game but three massive points, nevertheless.

With half of the season now completed, Pelicans will end their 2016 campaign tomorrow when they face March Town.

The fixture is a repeat of the first game of the season when the points were shared in a 2-2 draw.

4way Refrigeration MoM: Iain Page.