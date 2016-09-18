King’s Lynn-based Pelicans show plenty of promise during draw

Pelicans 1 Long Sutton 1

Pelicans head into the new season in positive mood following this pre-season draw against Long Sutton.

The men, who finally made their long-awaited bow on their brand new pitch at Lynnsport, open their league campaign at March tomorrow.

Last night, Pelicans were due to complete their pre-season programme with a home fixture against Wisbech.

The first half was an even affair with both sides creating a number of chances.

Goalkeeper Matt Bower was forced into some good saves early on and the backline of Luke Mitchell, Lee Dowers, Sam Major and Olly Batterham all stood firm early on.

The return of Iain Page, playing just in front of the defence, made a big difference.

This gave the home side a lot more stability at the back as well as a lot more experience.

Going forward, Pelicans looked a threat as well, with Gavin Johnstone, Will Sheerin, Ed Brown and Emmerson Collingwood-Smith opening the game up with some superb driving runs and clever passing moves.

This allowed more space for the strike force of Ian Simons and Frost to cause problems all afternoon with their link-up play.

Chances fell the way of the front two, particularly from wide positions, where Johnstone and Collingwood-Smith found themselves in a lot of space and caused plenty of problems.

Major and Mitchell also were able to push forward which added more numbers to the attack.

Just before half-time, however, Long Sutton took the lead after a chance was well-saved by Bower, only for the rebound to be converted.

The second half was a lot more one-sided with Pelicans causing their opponents a host of problems.

Long Sutton were always a danger on the counter attack but once again the home side’s defence were up to the task and Bower again made some crucial saves.

The equaliser for Pelicans arrived from an unlikely source.

Following a superb run down the right wing, Collingwood-Smith’s cross found Major whose shot bounced and bobbled towards the goalkeeper who somehow managed to let the ball through his legs.

Both teams had opportunities to go on to win it, but a draw was a fair outcome.

4 Way Refrigeration LTD MoM: Emerson Collingwood-Smith.