King’s Lynn-based West Norfolk Junior Badminton squad focuses on county season

The West Norfolk Junior Badminton development squad has started the new season at its regular base of KES Academy in Lynn.

The squad welcomes back head coach, Robin Cooper, a level 2 coach, who trains various county junior squads, as well as being a tutor assessor and coach for national development days on behalf of Badminton England.

WN

He is supported by level 1 coach Ben Watts.

The groups are split into three sessions, depending on age and ability, and training includes technical skills, fitness work and match practices.

Players are invited by junior club coaches across the borough to attend the squad training.

As players progress, coaches from the squad and clubs recommend them to the Norfolk Junior County Association assessments.

At present around 12 juniors from West Norfolk are in the county squads.

Manager Roger Cetti and coach Norma Bowen assist the head coach at squad sessions.

Club captain, Ben Watts, will lead the teams in matches and support the younger players at tournaments and events.

West Norfolk are hoping to play matches this season against the Lincoln Development squad, and other clubs from around Norfolk.

WNJB will be holding the annual West Norfolk Junior championships later in the season which has competitions for boys and girls from under 8s to U18s in singles and doubles.

In October West Norfolk Juniors will take over 20 players, including some from East of the county, to the annual training weekend at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes.

The weekend includes them getting 12 hours of training over two days by ex-England players and coaches, including Paul Truman and Julia Mann.