On Saturday the King’s Lynn Black Knights played away in Cambridge where the midday start made it hard for players to get to the game on time.

The Knights managed to scrape together 14 players to start, but still won 26-16, with the opposition having 18.

Both teams had a slow start. Captain Jaryd Bennett broke through the defensive line a few times, only to be tackled just before the try line.

The first try of the game was scored following some great individual play which led to ball being passed to Quintan Houston who passed onto Jacob Clunan who then powered his way over the line to score.

Cambridge retaliated and scored their first try ofrom a break in the Knights’ defence which saw them score under the posts.

Unfortunately the Knights started the second half with 12 players due to a little scuffle before the half-time whistle.

This did not deter them and Bennett scored a further three tries with Rory O’Sullivan scoring once.

However, the Lions scored two tries as injuries and tiredness started to wear down the Black Knights.

Knights lost one of their big runners, Barry Scott, in the second half with a dislocated knee, leaving a big loss for the rest of the season.

The Knights had some stand out play from forwards O’Sullivan, Daniel Nunn, Vitalius Truksinas, Barry Scott, Stuart Cairns, Joe Shirley, Jake Huggett, Chris Kent, Neil Langley.

Some brilliant back came work from Bennett, Freddie Playford, Luke Cochrane, Houston, Stephen Aspery, Ed Crewe and Clunan.

The final score was 26-16 to the Knights.

New players are always welcome to training on Thursday evenings at 7pm at West Norfolk Rugby Club, Gatehouse Lane, North Wootton.

Tomorrow, the Lynn Black Knights host St Albans Centurions in the Cup Semi Finals with a 2.30pm kick off. Spectators are welcome.

Saturday 17 June

Photos by Chris Playford