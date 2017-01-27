King’s Lynn bowlers in area semi after Fakenham Gallow derby win

LYNNSPORT INDOOR BOWLS CLUB

The block of Adam Martell, Mo Moseley, Roger Saxon and Peter Chestney made the short trip to Gallow IBC in Fakenham to play national fours and came away winners in this derby match 22-10 on Wednesday last week.

The block are now in the area semi-final.

On Saturday Lynnsport IBC travelled to Beccles IBC in Norfolk EBA Division One and came away with two points out of a possible seven.

The winning skips were Vernon Hudson and Steve Winters.

On Sunday Nicole ‘Minnie’ Moseley with her partner Christine Johnson again travelled to Gallow IBC in the ladies national pairs and after a very tense game of nip and tuck Nicole and Christine ran out winners 16-12.

They are now in the area semi-finals.

On Sunday Nicole Moseley will travel to Norfolk Bowling Club to play the 2013 world indoor singles champion Rebecca Field in the area ladies singles semi-finals.