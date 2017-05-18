Search

King’s Lynn Bowls Club coaching sessions

MHLC-03-08-12 National bowls Aug15 Candid images of the First round of the National 55 and over Warwickshire against the Isle of Wight at victoria park .

King’s Lynn Bowls Club are holding coaching sessions on a Wednesday morning at River Lane.

The club have roll-ups on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

All members are welcome.

For more details, contact Mavis Coates on: 01553 636616.