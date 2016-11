The King’s Lynn Super League Darts teams travelled to Hemsby on Sunday.

Despite having a depleted team, the men found themselves 3-2 up, after wins from Andrew Belton, MoM Mark Easter (23.12) and Andrew Perez, but finally succumbed 4-3. The ladies lost 3-1 after LoM Michelle Belton won the first game.

The teams again travel on Sunday, to Norwich. The original fixture was scheduled at the RBL Club but as this Sunday is Remembrance Day it was reversed. Transport will leave the RBL at 5pm.