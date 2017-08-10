King’s Lynn CC clean sweepers Velovelocity show speed at Fincham

Cyclists from Team Velovelocity took all three podium places in King’s Lynn Cycling Club’s 25-mile time trial at Fincham on Saturday.

Matthew Senter from Watlington powered to the win with a time of 53’40”. He was followed home by team-mates Daniel Bloy (54’04”) and David Procter (55’30”), wrapping up the team prize in the process. The fourth-placed man, Ben Stancombe, was the host club’s fastest rider thanks to his 55’41”.

Thunder storms threatened to cause major disruption to the event, and of the 83 riders entered, only 61 took to the start line, of whom 12 were representing Lynn.

Ivan Carr recorded a time of exactly one hour. A little further back there was a cluster of seven riders separated by just 11 seconds, of whom three were in Lynn colours. Event organiser Simon Hardy found time to get out on the course and led the group with 1:03:00, with Ray Barnett on 1:03:09 pipping Justin Gyton by just two seconds.

Kay Burgess was the fastest lady for KLCC, and she also won the prize for 5th lady overall, crossing the line in 1:06:40, only four minutes off the winner of the category, Denise Hurren of Sole Bay Cycle Sport.

Next up for the home club were Chris Levy at 1:10:22, followed by Trevor Marshall who posted a 1:13:16. It was a close-run thing between him and Lynn’s second lady across the line, Flo Thatcher, who was credited with a time 1:13:44 but this included a one-minute time penalty for missing the allotted start time.

In the Juniors category, King’s Lynn were represented by two 13-year-olds, Bethany Barnett and Tye Rugg. They were both some way off the winning time of 57’21” set by Lucas He of VC Baracchi who came an impressive sixth overall, but both got onto the podium and won prizes, Bethany’s time of 1:18:58 securing the runner-up spot ahead of Tye’s 1:21:36.

Completing the line-up for Lynn was Sam May, who came home in 1:25:52. The handicap competition was won by Derek Cawston of Wolsey RC with a nett time of 40’48”.

KLCC would like to thank all the organisers, time-keepers, marshals, helpers and visiting riders who braved the inclement weather and made the event a success.

KLCC results: 4th Ben Stancombe 55’41”, 17th Ivan Carr 1:00:00, 32nd Simon Hardy 1:03:00, 37th Ray Barnett 1:03:09, 38th Justin Gyton 1:03:11, 47th Kay Burgess 1:06:40, 53rd Chris Levy 1:10:22, 56th Trevor Marshall 1:13:16, 57th Flo Thatcher 1:13:44, 59th Bethany Barnett 1:18:58, 60th Tye Rugg 1:21:36, 61st Sam May 1:25:52.