King’s Lynn CC rider Ben blazes his way to victory

It takes a lot to slow Ben Stancombe down as fellow competitors discovered when the Lynn Cycling Club member was victorious over 10 and 100 miles this week.

A 20 miles-per-hour wind was blowing across the course during the club’s 10-mile time trial at Tottenhill on Wednesday, and it was only three days since he’d competed in a 100-mile TT.

However, his strength was undiminished as he powered to a winning time of 21.32, ahead of Ben Keeley (Velovelocity), Myles Higby (Loughborough Students) and Martin Johnson (RAF).

Stancombe’s win closed the gap in the championship to just six points with James Senter absent for the first time this season.

With only Lynn riders scoring championship points, it was a very close call for second.

Chris Levy took the runners-up spot by just four seconds with a time of 25.31, holding off Simon Hardy who was riding in the men’s time trial class for the first time this season, having wrapped up the old school title last week.

Meanwhile, Trevor Marshall took full advantage of Hardy’s switch to scoop maximum points for old school, those riders on traditional road bikes.

He completed the course in 27.11, ahead of his son Alec in 29.48.

Third was Tye Rugg, 13, in 30.39 with the fourth-placed man, Luke Bell, recording a creditable 31.16 in his first-ever time trial.

This leaves a very tight battle for second overall with Rugg just one point ahead of Marshall.

The third member of the Marshall family taking part was 13-year- old Ellie.

In only her second solo time trial, she managed a 39.29 to take third spot in the juniors classification behind Alec and Tye.

The latter is now hot favourite for the championship with a lead of 30 points.

There was a repeat of last week’s one-two-three in the ladies old school.

Sam May has been arguably the most improved rider this season, and she continued her excellent form with another win, thanks to her time of 31.54.

Last time out. Heather Rugg missed out by just 10 seconds, but she was a little further back this time in 32.31, with Marshall completing the podium.

Special mention should also go to Marshall’s mother Abby, who has marshalled at these events more than anyone else this year.

There were no entrants in the ladies time trial category this week, so Bethany Barnett retains her 18-point lead over Kay Burgess with just four races to go.

Last Sunday, Ben Stancombe and Simon Hardy competed in the East District Cycling Association 100-mile time trial, held on the A11 around Attleborough.

The early start saw warm but breezy conditions with a field of 90 riders.

Stancombe set a new club record of 3 hours, 52 mins in his first ever attempt at the distance, becoming the EDCA district champion in the process, while Hardy was pleased to finish in a time of 4.39.57 with an average speed of 22mph.

Full results: Ben Stancombe 21.32, Ben Keeley (Velovelocity) 22.05, Myles Higby (Loughborough Students) 23.24, Martin Johnson (RAF) 23.48, Chris Levy 25.31, Simon Hardy 25.35, Pete Baldwin (Wisbech Wheelers) 27.05, Trevor Marshall 27.11, Martin Hayes 28.10, Deryck Gilham (Fen Clarion) 28.35, Alec Marshall 29.48, Tye Rugg 30.39, Luke Bell 31.16, Sam May 31.54, Heather Rugg 32.31, Dave Bethell 36.41, Ellie Marshall 39.29.