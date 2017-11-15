King’s Lynn club West Norfolk are top of county at swim championships

Have your say

West Norfolk Swimming Club finished as the top Norfolk club in the medal table at the East Swimming Winter Long Course Championships.

Held at the UEA Sportspark, in Norwich, a squad of 24 swimmers aged 14 and upwards competed over three days.

Fifty-four clubs were represented from the region, taking in the counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

All swimmers had had to achieve rigorous qualifying times earlier in the season.

West Norfolk swimmers produced some fantastic swims, recording many personal bests.

West Norfolk’s head coach Sarah Vanderloo said: “This is the first time the winter regionals have been held in a long course pool.

“It is still early in the season, but these are really positive performances and an indicator of more to come later this year.”

Matthew Addis competed in the 50m and 100m freestyle, Jake Hall raced in the 200m butterfly and Ryan Sykes competed in the 50m freestyle.

Luke Bryan swam a PB in the 200m freestyle and repeated the feat in the 200 I/M as well as competing in the 400m and 1500m freestyle, 400m I/M, 200m butterfly, 50m, 100m, (PB) and 200m (PB) breaststroke, where he qualified for the final and finished sixth.

Alex Florance swam a PB in the 200m I/M and competed in the 100m breaststroke, as did Oliver Harris with a PB.

Jacob Isle achieved PBs in both the 50m and 100m freestyle while Freddie Laws set a PB in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Jake Lammas bagged PBs in the 100m and 1500m freestyle and 400 I/M and also raced the 200m backstroke.

Oliver Kenny, who competed in the Deaflympics in Turkey this summer, raced in the 50m freestyle, 200m I/M, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Finn Ryan achieved a PB in the 200m freestyle, as well as competing in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Sam Rose had a busy time, racing in 12 events, recording PBs in the 50m and 100m freestyle. He also took to the pool for the 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle, 200m and 400m I/M, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, 50m and 100m butterfly.

Joe Wells raced in 12 events, the 200m and 400m I/M, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, 50m and 100m butterfly.

Nathan Wells competed in ten events. His freestyle events were 50m, 100m (pb), 200m and 400m.

He earned finals places in the 100m and 200m freestyle, finishing fifth and seventh respectively.

Wells took bronze in both 200m and 400m I/M and silver in the 50m backstroke.

He reached the finals of the 100m and 200m backstroke, finishing fifth and seventh respectively and also raced in the 50m butterfly.

Molly Lee reached the finals in both 100m and 200m breaststroke, finishing fourth and sixth respectively.

She swam a PB in the 200m I/M and won a bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke.

Lara Grace Mount swam a PB in the 200m I/M and 50m butterfly.

She swam 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, achieving a PB to make the 100m final, where she was eighth with yet another PB.

Rachael Johnson raced the 200m I/M, 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke.

Rosie Muspratt raced over 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, achieving a PB in 50m.

Bryony Pack swam 50m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly.

Lucie Peck raced nine events and achieved the first of three PBs in the 200m freestyle, 400m and 800m.

She set another in the 200m I/M and swam the 400m I/M and also competed in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, recording a PB in the 200m backstroke.

Jenn Read raced freestyle over 200m and 800m, achieving a PB at the longer distance.

Ellie-Mei Shepperson competed in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Chloe Sorrell raced in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Roxanne Uys sets PBs in the 200m I/M, and earned finals swims in the 50m breaststroke (sixth) and 100m breaststroke, taking a bronze medal with a PB.

She went on to take another bronze in the 200m event.