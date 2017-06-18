King’s Lynn club West Norfolk have good East Anglian athletics day in Peterborough

Blustery conditions and a strong headwind greeted West Norfolk AC athletes for round 2 of the East Anglian Athletics League in Peterborough.

WNAC had a good day with two teams in the top three and some quality individual performances. The Under-15 girls team were very close to second overall. Abby Watson jumped 1.30m for second in the A string high jump and scored well in the 300m.

Amber Scott continued her fine sprinting in both 100m and 200m plus a fine 4.40m in the long jump for third in the A string. Sophie Coleman had a B string long jump victory (4.23m) and Hannah Stoutt threw well in both shot (5.06m) and javelin.

The girls share the arduous 1500m across the season and on this occasion it was the turn of Ruby Schwarz (5.57.5) and Millie Bastian (6.10.4) who scored 12 out the available 14 points, a fine achievement.

Schwarz also scored well in the 200m and Bastian in the shot and javelin. Elizabeth Wood placed third in the B string high jump and 300m and Poppy Tunmore ran an excellent 800m (2.46.3) for second in the A string.

The team came together for a fine relay placing 4th out of seven (Coleman, Schwarz, Tunmore and Scott).

The Senior men also placed third, a great effort with many athletes missing. James Greenhalgh won the A string sprint hurdles (16.6) and then scored well with A string second and third places in the 200m and 400m.

Lee Tunmore had a busy day taking part in many events across a range of events and Adam Dewdney and John Greenhalgh also filled in. Neil Watson improving every week ran two PBs in 800m (2.25.4) and 1500m (5.13.7).

Ben Collison ran an improved 800m (2.18.2) and 400m (64.2) and Cameron Ross ran an excellent A string 100m and 200m and scored well in the long jump.

Ricky Bailey threw well in discus and javelin and Harry Knight stepped up an age group to throw well in the shot, a fine 10.59m and Hammer 20.50m. The team placed third in the relay.

For the U17 men Charlie Williams dropped down to shorter distances to work on speed and ran well over 100m and 200m (24.7). His brother Alfie, after a busy day the day before ran a 100m (13.0) and won the shot overall with an excellent and top class 13.68m.

Joe Williams placed second in the A string triple jump (9.69m) and jumped just under 5m in the long jump. Williams ran a fine 100m in 12.9seconds. Arthur Knight continued his fine form this season with wins in the A string discus (28.44) and Hammer (29.61m).

U13 girl Holly Lawrence bagged a 32.5 second 200m and 2.50.9 800m. Immediately after the 800m Lawrence had to take part in the long jump, but still jumped out to 3.33m.

Four U11 athletes took part all gaining great experience. Charlie Tunmore ran a great 600m and threw the shot 5.22m. George Davies sprinted well over 80m (13.3) and jumped 2.98m in the long jump. Betty Schwarz ran 2.36.7 in the 600m, ran well in the sprint and jumped 2.15m in the long jump. Jennifer Wood placed just behind her team mate in the 600m and long jump (best of 1.99m).

The senior women and combined U17 team were led by captain Emma Dewdney who took part in a number of events, her best a fine A string second place in the 100m hurdles. Michaela Raine ran a fine 100m and 200m (28.4) and sisters Nicky Neill and Katrina Wasteney scored well in the 800m and 400m. Neill ran 2.40.4 in the 800m.

Debbie Schwarz, new to the sport this year, ran a fine 1500m, placing third in the A string race in a personal best time of 6.02. Many thanks to managers and officials on a challenging but rewarding day.