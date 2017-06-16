King’s Lynn club West Norfolk’s Lucys reach English schools qualifying targets

Leading the way for a number of West Norfolk AC athletes in the Norfolk Schools Athletics Championships in Norwich on Sunday was Lucy Koenigsberger.

She recorded 50.64m in the Hammer (gold) and 22m in the discus (silver).

MLNF Lucy k

Lucy Edwards continued her huge jumping improvement with a fantastic win in the long jump (5.41m) and silver in triple jump (10.79m), both PBs. Both Lucys now have the English schools qualifying marks.

Alfie Williams won both shot (12.01) and 80m hurdles (12.9), although the hurdles was into a huge headwind that affected all the sprint races.

Jo Williams jumped an excellent long jump PB (5.17m) and ran 13.1 in the 100m to reach the final.

Improving Louis Dougal had a fine 200m third place (27.1), and 5.05m in the long jump, a PB.

Also seeming to get PBs every week is Arthur Knight who won the hammer in 35.25m and placed second in the discus (24.89m). Flynn Willis threw 8.12m in the shot and 16.99m in the discus.

Busy Luke Batterham ran heats and final in the 200m and heats in the 100m (12.7).

His best time over 200m was 25.3. Charlie Williams ran 55.5 for third in the 400m and threw 11.10m for second in the shot. Team mate Mason Higby threw 10.25m in the shot, then won the discus with an excellent 29.55m.

Michaela Raine won the 100m for senior girls and placed second in the 200m (28.5). Hannah Greenhalgh placed 3rd in the 200m and also the 400m (a PB in 67.6). Ella Scott ran the 200m in 33.2 and threw 17.71m in the discus.

For the junior girls Ruby Schwarz made a fine introduction at this level, running 14.7 in the 100m and 31.7 in the 200m. Elizabeth Wood high jumped 1.25m and ran a very brave 800m (2.47.2 a PB).

Amber Scott showed real promise, qualifying for the 100m final in 14.1. Scott then jumped an excellent 4.57m for second in the long jump.

Rachel Chapman ran well for 3rd in the 75m hurdles in 12.4, a decent time in difficult conditions. Harry Knight for the senior boys threw 11.23m in the shot for second and won the hammer in 24.19m.

Rahim Benson had a excellent day winning triple jump (12.58m) and jumping a fantastic 6.53m for first in the long event, an event where he was joined by team mate Nathan Protheroe (5.70m).