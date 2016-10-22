King’s Lynn club West Norfolk U13 athlete Joe bages four wins

On Saturday at UEA Sportspark, Norwich, 19 West Norfolk AC juniors took part in the first round of the Norfolk Sportshall League with many on debut producing fantastic results.

The Under 11 Girls team of Holly Lawrence, Charlotte Beck, Lily Roberts-Anchor, Annie Bastian and Martha Broad were second on the day with all members contributing top 10 finishes. Special mention to Holly for winning the Speed Bounce and Lily for winning the Ball Throw and second in the 4 Lap race.

The U11 Boys team of Ryan Wood, Charlie Tunmore, Thomas O’Neill and Oakley Took matched the girls and were also second. They all finished fantastically in the final event with equal first in the 4x1 Relay. Ryan was second in the Vertical Jump and Speed Bounce, whilst Oakley was impressively second in the Ball Throw.

The U13 Boys consisted solely of Joe Williams who produced the overall performance of the day. He won the 2 Lap, 4 Lap, Long Jump and Triple Jump which meant he individually came sixth in the team event.

U13 Girls – Amber Scott, Elizabeth Wood, Poppy Tunmore, Millie Bastian and Abby Watson – also performed well to come fourth in a very competitive meeting. Yet again everyone produced top 10 finishes to all contribute to the score. Amber produced third in the triple jump and the obstacle relay teams of Amber, Abby, Millie and Poppy were also third.

In the U15 Boys age group, in which athletes compete as individuals, Charlie Williams continued his domination, only dropping points on the speed bounce where he will be looking to reduce his foul jumps. Brother Alfie Williams produced a fine display at his first outing at the level to finish fourth and Haydn Buffham was fifth.