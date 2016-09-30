King’s Lynn club West Norfolk U15 boys shine in regional final

Three teams from West Norfolk AC qualified for the East Anglian final at Bury St Edmunds.

The Under 15 boys performed the best with a magnificent fourth place scoring 123 points, only 10 points behind the winners from Colchester.

This was a fine team effort with athletes at times competing in events they don’t train for. Haydn Buffham placed second in the high jump B string and third in the 100 B race but saved his best for a an A string second place in the hurdles, in 13.1. Alfie Williams followed this up with second in the B hurdles with a time of 13.8. Williams scored well in 800m and shot (10.41m).

Charlie Williams jumped 11.23m for third in the triple jump and ran a season’s best 39.8 for second in the 300m, both A string. Nathan Smalls jumped 4.99 in the long jump for A string 4th and ran well in both 100m (12.6) and 200m (26.0). Ben Richards performed admirably in non-favoured events scoring well in both 1500m and 300m.

In the 1500m he was joined by thrower Mason Higby who performed well in his best event, the discus (29.26m) where he placed third in the A string. Higby threw 11.50m in the shot. Rudi Stevens scored well particularly in the triple jump B string, winning in 10.76m. Stevens added 4.88m in the long jump and 1.50m in the high jump. Arthur Knight threw 18.75m in the discus, 19.50 in the javelin and saved his best for 26.61m in the hammer.

The men’s and ladies teams struggled because the event was held the same weekend as the Round Norfolk Relay and British Masters in addition to university claims and injury.

Those present put in a fine effort although both teams finished eighth.

For the men Neil Watson remarkably ran a 1500m and 800m and performed well in the high jump just a few hours after an 18-mile leg in the Round Norfolk event.

Matthew Bailey won the 110m hurdles A string in 16.2 and Wesley Houghton performed well with a guide runner in the 100m (13.3).

Ian Reeve returned with great performances in triple jump (9.27), javelin (26.64m) and discus (21.95). Cameron Ross ran well in his 200m (28.1) and jumped a decent long jump (4.24m). Debutant David Hardingham filled in for some events last-minute and performed excellently in 200m, 400m and discus.

Aaron Raine ran a brave 400m and captain and team manager Adam Dewdney scored well in long jump and triple jump. Team player Jack Pishorn ran well in the 800m and scored points in Hammer, Javelin and 1500m.

For the ladies Hannah Greenhalgh had a PB in the triple jump (9.41m). Emma Dewdney managed the ladies team and performed well in 100m, triple jump and long jump. Michaela Raine scored well in 200m, 300m and javelin and Sharon Smalls made an excellent debut with brave runs, particularly in the 400m known as the hardest event in athletics.

Nasteyo Ali scored well in the tough 400m and 800m and has continued to improve well all season. Jude Falkner scored well in a number of events, particularly the Hammer where she placed third overall with 38.16m. Zara Koenigsberger was pleased with her discus of 22.11m and scored well in the shot (7.77m).

The event and season was rounded off with the relays, with the U15 boys performing the best again with a fine third place led home by Nathan Smalls. Thanks to all the officials who helped all season.