King’s Lynn coach Arron receives England cap

Senshi Martial Arts Club’s Arron Jennings, 4th Dan, was awarded a cap for his achievements in representing his country at the prestigious 2017 European ITF Tae Kwon-Do Championships in England.

Jennings is the ITF England team captain, individual European champion and World team champion who leads coaching sessions at the West Norfolk-based club.

He was presented with the honour during national team squad training held in Didcot.

Students from the school recently took part in a grading where they were accessed on their practical ability and their theory knowledge of tae kwon-do.

Successful students were: Dillon O’Neill (Red Tag), John Gladwin (Green Belt), Luke Gladwin (Green Belt), Stan Smithee (Yellow Tag) and Lino Camara (Yellow Tag).

Gradings are held throughout the year.

The school, which is friendly and welcoming, hosts sessions suitable for all ages, from complete beginner to experienced practitioner.

Anyone interested in learning tae kwon-do in a safe and friendly environment should contact Arron Jennings on 07584 665890 or email: hello@senshima.co.uk

The first session is free.