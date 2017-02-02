King’s Lynn Cycling Club hosting Reliability Ride

On Sunday, February 19 at Alive Lynnsport, King’s Lynn Cycling Club are hosting their annual Reliability Ride.

Last year 59 riders took part.

Photo 2 - Various riders waiting to leave on their ride.

Riders will be able to choose between two distances, 100k and 50k and ride in different speed determined groups.

The challenge is to ride the chosen route in a specific time period and test their cycling fitness coming out of the winter season.

Sign on in the bar area at Alive Lynnsport from 8.30am. The first riders depart at 9am for the slow 100k.

Cost is £3 per rider, juniors £2 per rider.

Requirements are a roadworthy bike with lights.