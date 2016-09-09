King’s Lynn Cycling Club hosts successful charity day

Saturday saw King’s Lynn Cycling Club host a charity funday at Tottenhill Village Hall and 10-mile time trial on the Tottenhill course, all in aid of The AT Society.

The event raised over £700. The club had a tombola raffle from local business and members, a bike jumble, name the bear competition, games for children, refreshments, cakes and a barbecue, plus music by Alec Marshall. During the day the Go Ride Club had a session on the village hall field with a specially laid out course for youngsters to have a go.

KLCC .

Also an auction took place of a GB cycling Skinsuit kindly donated by locally-based Cyclocross rider Helen Wyman.

In the afternoon more than 40 riders took part in the 10-mile TT in challenging wet conditions. The weather didn’t deter the participants.

Times for the TT: Tiago Fougo (Green Wheels) 21:56, Steve Neill 22:01, Jorge Vieira 22:15, Neil Empson (Anglia Velo) 22:46, Martin Holmes (Ely and district CC) 22:56, Stuart Emmett (Performance Coaching ME) 23:11, Jonny Falcao 23:29, Jamie Standen 23:45, Simon Hardy 23:49, Mark Booth (Kettering CC) 23:52, Justin Gyton 24:03, Ben Stancombe 24:17, Miles Thomas 24:44, John Manlow (Ely and district CC) 24:45, Paul Willis (Wisbech Wheeler) 25:12, Chris Levy 25:24, Gavin Buffham 25:46, Paul Hunt 25:46, Ben Smith 26:10, Neil Holland 26:22, John Brown (Wisbech Wheelers) 26:24, Johnny and Johnny Applelby (tandem) (API Metro) 26:35, Phil Seaman 27:10, Kay Burgess 27:12, Nicky Brown 27:29, Andy Coker 27:34, John Steed (West Suffolk Wheelers) 27:46, Matthew Lawrence 28:15, Ian Brown / Carole Seaman (2 up) 28:36, John Deadman 29:19, Ming Lo 29:42, Mark Eastwood (trike) (West Suffolk Wheelers) 30:13, Trevor Simper 31:05, Flo Thatcher 31:21, Tye Rugg 31:55, Claire Southgate (guest) 33:57, Will Freeman (guest)34:41, Sam May 35:36, Ellie Marshall / Trevor Marshall (2 up) 35:38.